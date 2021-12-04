Crist Summerville, 69, of 388 E. State Street, Knox, passed away on December 1, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on May 28, 1952, in Butler, he was the son of Yvonne (Boltz) Summerville.

Crist married Debra (Shoup) Summerville on August 23, 1980, and she precedes him in death.

He graduated from Union High School in 1970 and then went on to the Meadville Municipal Police Academy.

Crist was a Municipal Police Officer in Rimersburg and worked as a vehicle salesman in the surrounding areas.

In his spare time, he enjoyed working on his vehicles, cooking, sporting events with his boys, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandkids.

Crist is survived by three sons: Cody Summerville and his wife Chrissy of Nolensville, TN., Cristian Summerville and Cynthia Khale of Knox and Corbin Summerville of Zelienople, three grandchildren; Holly, Brayden and Hannah of Nolensville, TN., a brother; Rick Summerville and Dr. Rebecca Leas of Venice, FL., two sisters; Lugene Crawford and her husband Richard of Parker, Suzanne Olszewski and her husband William of Butler, two nephews; Curtis Crawford and his son Ryan of Flagstaff, AZ., and Adam Crawford and his wife Lauren and their daughter, Ava of Parker, and two nieces; Logan Olszewski of Davenport, FL., and Danielle Stelene and her husband Jesse and their two children, Keaton and Owen of St. Mary’s.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.

All services are private.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 PA-388, Knox, PA. 16232.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

