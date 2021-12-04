David Charles Heckathorne, 63, a resident of Oil City died peacefully at 6:10 PM Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.

He was born June 10, 1958 in Oil City, a beloved son of the late: Jack and Emma Beatrice Downing Heckathorne.

David was a 1976 graduate of Oil City High School.

He had worked for more than 40 years as a laborer at Electralloy in Oil City.

David loved being outdoors where he enjoyed gardening, and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed traveling, going to yard sales, and cooking.

Paramount was his family. He cherished all the fun times they shared together, and will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor-as he was always joking around.

David was so much, to so many, and will be always be deeply missed by those who loved him, and whose lives he touched in a positive way.

He was married May 28, 1988 to the former Kathleen Schwabenbauer, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 33 years, he is survived by four daughters: Kelcie Confer and her husband, Cody of Franklin; Kylie Heckathorne of Oil City; Jamie Elder of Florida; and April Hartman of Beaver; in addition to his granddaughter, Sydney.

Also surviving are four sisters: Dottie Allen and her husband, Gray; Linda Wanglin; Carol McIntyre; and Jackie Beach; as well as a brother, Russ Heckathorne; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Heckathorne; his sister-in-law, Barb Heckathorne; and by his father-in- law and mother-in-law: Harry and Fran Schwabenbauer.

In accordance of his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of his life is being planned by his family, and will be announced at a later time.

The Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your note of condolence.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.