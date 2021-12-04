 

Holly Jolly Christmas in Downtown Clarion: Pop-Up Shops, ‘Christmas at The Haskell,’ Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade Set for Today

Saturday, December 4, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

DDEA6ED2-0DE4-4DF0-A1CF-A010CBBA9B4DCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Holly Jolly Christmas is happening in Downtown Clarion today, Saturday, December 4, with pop-up shops, “Christmas at The Haskell,” and an Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade!

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media)

Schedule of events:

– 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Pop-Up Shops in Downtown Clarion

– 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – “Christmas at The Haskell”
– 5:30 p.m. – BHS Clarion Hospital Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade

Do your Christmas shopping today in downtown Clarion at the pop-up shops and the Main Street businesses.

A new tradition is kicking off today at The Haskell House: “Christmas at The Haskell.” Stop in for the Christmas Craft Show that begins at noon. There will also be a gift card sale; buy four $20.00 gift cards and get one free.

The evening wraps up with BHS Clarion Hospital Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade featuring the arrival of Santa in downtown Clarion. The parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and ends at the Clarion County Courthouse. Afterward, children can visit Santa.


