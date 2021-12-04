Joseph M. Miklosky, age 75, of Tionesta, PA, formerly of Evans City, PA, died on Monday, November 29, 2021 in Tionesta.

He was born May 10, 1946 in Butler, PA, son of the late Willis and Virginia M. (Farinelli) Miklosky Denny.

He was a 1965 graduate of Evans City High School and he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

On November 11, 1967 in Salinas, CA, he married his wife, Gladys V. (King) Miklosky, who survives in Evans City.

Joseph worked in maintenance at BNZ Materials, Inc., in Zelienople, PA before his retirement.

He loved the Forest County area and his local friends. He loved wildlife and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sisters: Angela Banyay and her husband Jim of Tionesta; Salina Zeigler of the state of Indiana; and Therese Wahlster and her husband Paul, also of Indiana. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends will be received from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Online condolences can be found at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.