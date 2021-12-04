Local Man Charged With Felony Animal Cruelty Charges After Dog Found to Be Severely ill Requiring Euthanization

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony animal cruelty and related charges after his dog was found to be severely ill which required euthanization.

Court documents indicate 59-year-old Thomas A. Johnson, of Fairmount City, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, stemming from an incident that occurred earlier this year.

According to a criminal complaint, Humane Officer Deborah McAndrew received a message of concern on August 12 regarding a stray dog that had been turned into Tri-County Animal Rescue Center in Shippenville.

Humane Officer McAndrew then spoke to a known woman about the dog which had reportedly been living at a residence in Fairmount City, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The known woman confirmed that the dog belonged to Thomas Johnson and was named Mario. The woman also reported that in two to three years of owning the dog, Johnson had never taken it to a veterinarian, according to the complaint.

When told the dog had been euthanized, the woman reportedly stated the dog had “gone downhill” in the last year, but Johnson still hadn’t contacted a veterinarian. She indicated she told Johnson the dog “smelled like death,” but he still didn’t seek medical care for the dog, the complaint states.

Photos of the dog when it was turned into the rescue showed that its hip bones were visible, it was missing the majority of its fur, its abdomen was sunken in, its nails were curling under its paws, and flea excrement was visible on its face, the complaint indicates.

Humane Officer McAndrew also spoke to several eyewitnesses who all reportedly stated the dog looked extremely thin and had a rotten smell to its body.

Veterinary records from the dog’s five-day hospital stay prior to being humanely euthanized indicate it had two severely infected ears, issues with both eyes, flea issues, and blood and infectious material in its mouth, according to the complaint.

Johnson has been charged with the following offenses:

– Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death, Felony 3

– Neglect of Animals – Sustenance/Water, Misdemeanor 3

– Neglect of Animals – Vet Care, Summary

– Cruelty to Animals, Summary

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on December 21 with Judge Miller presiding.

