LuCinda D. “Lucie” Bowser

Saturday, December 4, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Uva7qJTqOSyULuCinda D. “Lucie” Bowser, 61, of Kittanning, PA, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at West Penn Hospital.

She was born Feb. 15, 1960, Punxsutawney, Pa, the daughter of Harold P. and LaWanda M. (Bish) Rhodes.

Lucie graduated from Union High School in 1978 and from Triangle Tech. She was employed with Penn Dot District 9 as an inspector for the past 19 years. Lucie was a member of the CU Club in Ford City. She enjoyed watching football and cheering for the Steelers, mowing the grass, gardening, yard sales, auctions, woodworking, camping and caring for her animals.

Her memory will be cherished by her life companion of 14 years, Michelle Jageman; her daughters, Tina R. Buchanan and husband, Matthew of St. Petersburg and Patricia M. Jageman and husband, Eric of Ford City; grandchildren, Jason William Buchanan, Jade Victoria Buchanan, Samantha Jageman, and Dylan Jageman; her brother, Donald Rhodes of Jacksonville, FL; and her extended family.

Lucie was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends will be received from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 PM on Monday, Dec.6, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Tuesday, Dec. 7 2021 at the funeral home, with the Pastor Lewie Bennett officiating.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lucie’s memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 810 River Ave., Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Interment will be in Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Lucie’s family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.


