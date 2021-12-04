SPONSORED: December Is Red Tag Bonus Cash at Redbank Chevrolet. Find Your Tag. Find Your Deal.
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Ask a member of Redbank Chevrolet’s sales team about the Red Tag Bonus Cash!
(Sales team member Ben Kundick, Jr. is pictured above with happy owners of a vehicle purchased at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)
Chevrolet Red Tag Bonus Cash is going on during the month on select vehicles, contact Jody, Ben, or Wylie for more information!
For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.
Check out some of the vehicles ready for pick up at Redbank Chevrolet:
If you don’t see the vehicle that you are looking for, follow this link: https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/.
PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD
LT
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $49,990
Mileage: 30,855
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2016 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
LT
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $34,990
Mileage: 44,031
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
LT
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $25,990
Mileage: 32,053
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Redbank Chevrolet’s Sales Team
(Pictured above: Redbank Chevrolet’s Sales Team – Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 GMC CANYON
4WD SLE
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $35,990
Mileage: 33,599
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
NEW 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTD
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 1LT All Star Edition
REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $50,995
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION
Stop in and ask one of Redbank Chevrolet’s knowledgeable sales professionals about their vehicles on display.
Call 814-275-6734 for more information.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.