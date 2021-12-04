 

SPONSORED: December Is Red Tag Bonus Cash at Redbank Chevrolet. Find Your Tag. Find Your Deal.

Saturday, December 4, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Copy of 29C91EA9-3F10-4899-8A1E-67877C287919NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Ask a member of Redbank Chevrolet’s sales team about the Red Tag Bonus Cash!

(Sales team member Ben Kundick, Jr. is pictured above with happy owners of a vehicle purchased at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Chevrolet Red Tag Bonus Cash is going on during the month on select vehicles, contact Jody, Ben, or Wylie for more information!

Red-Tag-Bonus-Cash-GBP

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

Check out some of the vehicles ready for pick up at Redbank Chevrolet:

If you don’t see the vehicle that you are looking for, follow this link: https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/.


PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD
LT

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $49,990
Mileage: 30,855

Screenshot 2021-12-04 071542CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2016 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
LT

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $34,990
Mileage: 44,031

29150724611x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
LT

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $25,990
Mileage: 32,053

Screenshot 2021-12-04 072240CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


Redbank Chevrolet’s Sales Team

1M9A0633_team copy copy (1)

(Pictured above: Redbank Chevrolet’s Sales Team – Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 GMC CANYON
4WD SLE

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $35,990
Mileage: 33,599

Screenshot 2021-12-04 072547CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


NEW 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTD

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 1LT All Star Edition

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $50,995


29091250326x640
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Stop in and ask one of Redbank Chevrolet’s knowledgeable sales professionals about their vehicles on display.

Call 814-275-6734 for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet bbb

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

