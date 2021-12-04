William W. Lucas, age 84 of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021 at Clarview Nursing Home.

He was born on September 24, 1937 to the late Charles and Mary (Kramer) Lucas.

William married Patricia (Alford) Lucas on February 7, 1976. He retired from Brookville Wood. William enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia and children: Dave (Amy) Alford of Clarion and Joe (Michelle) Alford of St. Mary’s; daughter-in-law, Betty Lucas of Mayport. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Beth (Ricky) Over of Mayport, Rylan Alford of Clarion, Julie Alford (Josh) of Ridgeway and Chuck Lucas. In addition, two great-grandchildren, Cessa Over of Mayport and Drake Smith of Ridgeway.

William was preceded in death by his parents, sons, William Lucas, Jr. and Chuck Lucas and daughter, Tina Dinger.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.