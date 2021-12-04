 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

William W. Lucas

Saturday, December 4, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-763CHJxbOtVPLWilliam W. Lucas, age 84 of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021 at Clarview Nursing Home.

He was born on September 24, 1937 to the late Charles and Mary (Kramer) Lucas.

William married Patricia (Alford) Lucas on February 7, 1976. He retired from Brookville Wood. William enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia and children: Dave (Amy) Alford of Clarion and Joe (Michelle) Alford of St. Mary’s; daughter-in-law, Betty Lucas of Mayport. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Beth (Ricky) Over of Mayport, Rylan Alford of Clarion, Julie Alford (Josh) of Ridgeway and Chuck Lucas. In addition, two great-grandchildren, Cessa Over of Mayport and Drake Smith of Ridgeway.

William was preceded in death by his parents, sons, William Lucas, Jr. and Chuck Lucas and daughter, Tina Dinger.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.