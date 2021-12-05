A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 42. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Rain showers before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Temperature rising to near 52 by 10am, then falling to around 38 during the remainder of the day. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tuesday NightA chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

