All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Clint Hetrick
Clint Hetrick served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Clinton Ira Hetrick
Born: March 31, 1950
Died: November 12, 2021
Hometown: Tionesta, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Clint graduated from North Clarion High School in 1968 and then served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman in the U.S. and South Korea.
He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2003 with his last position being maintenance leader at Tionesta Dam.
Click here to view a full obituary.
