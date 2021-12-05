Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Leading Police on High Speed Chase

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple charges have been filed against a man who reportedly lead police on a high speed chase in Jenks Township in late October.

Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Cody Aaron Kirkwood, of Irwin, Pa.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:20 a.m. on October 30, Marienville-based State Police were traveling north on State Route 66, near its intersection with Snow Drift Lane, in Jenks Township, Forest County, when they observed a pickup truck ahead entering the southbound lane from the northbound lane and attempting to make a left turn into a private drive.

The complaint indicates the truck seemed to pass the intended driveway, briefly continued north in the southbound lane, then merged into the northbound lane in front of another vehicle without signaling. The vehicle behind the truck was forced to brake to let the truck merge back into the northbound lane. The truck then turned right into a parking lot without signaling, and police were able to see the driver, a white male with dark hair, through the partially open driver’s side window.

Police then activated their lights to initiate a traffic stop.

According to the complaint, the truck turned left and exited the parking lot, and police were unable to view the registration of the truck due to its speed. However, they were able to determine it was a vehicle they had checked the registration on earlier in the same shift and had found it was registered to Cody Kirkwood.

After exiting the parking lot, the truck reportedly accelerated at a high rate of speed, heading south on State Route 66. Police then activated their siren along with the lights previously activated and continued to pursue the truck.

The pickup continued to accelerate to speeds in excess of 107 miles per hour for several miles. And, throughout the pursuit, the driver committed numerous traffic violations, including careless and reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, and driving too fast for conditions on the wet roadway.

The pursuit was discontinued in the area of Marienville due to the wet road conditions and possible upcoming vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The pickup was last seen traveling south on State Route 66.

The troopers then went to an address off Carr Lane and spoke to a known female who provided a written statement regarding the incident. While the troopers were at the residence, they observed Kirkwood’s truck parked behind the house in the yard where it was not visible from the road.

According to the complaint, Kirkwood agreed to speak to police on November 1.

Kirkwood initially denied knowing police were behind him on the night of the pursuit, but then later acknowledged he knew police were pursuing him and that he was driving the vehicle at the time, the complaint states.

The following charges were filed against Kirkwood through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 2:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Turning Movements And Required Signals, Summary (two counts)

– Exceed 55 MPH In Other Loc By 52 MPH, Summary

– Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

– Fail To Keep Right, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Improp Sunscreening, Summary

– Have Improper Muffler, Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary

– Fail to Notify Change in Address, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, with Judge Miller presiding.

