Clarion University Track & Field: Jenna Uncapher Enjoys Career Day at Mike Kowal Multi

EDINBORO, Pa. – Jenna Uncapher recorded one of the best Pentathlon performances in program history on Saturday afternoon, placing fourth at the Mike Kowal Multi.

Uncapher broke 3000 points for the first time in her college career, scoring a 3076. That moved her from fourth on the program’s all-time performance list to third, displacing Tatiana Cloud’s performance from 2015.

Uncapher started the day with a fourth-place finish in the 60H, crossing the line in 10.11. She shined in the second event of the day, tying for the win in the High Jump when she cleared the bar at 1.63m. That mark did not just represent a PR for Uncapher and a qualifying mark for the PSAC Championships, but also goes down as second-place on the all-time indoor performance list at Clarion.

After a fourth-place finish in the Shot Put (9.32m) Uncapher recorded two more PRs to close out the day. She took fourth in the Long Jump with a mark of 4.89m, and concluded a third-place finish in the 800m. She crossed the line in 2:37.86, beating her previous career-best by roughly 1.5 seconds.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.