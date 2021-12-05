Clarion University Wrestling Wins Emotional MAC Dual Over Ohio, 25-12

CLARION, Pa. – In an even match that featured emotional twists and turns, it was a pair of wins by fall that made the difference as the Golden Eagle wrestling team defeated Ohio 25-12 in Tippin Gym on Friday night.

Playing to the excitable home crowd, Clarion (4-1, 2-0 MAC) clinched their second straight conference victory at home in the late moments.

Will Feldkamp clinched the team victory with his second win by fall in as many duals, beating Jordan Greer to ensure his team would take the dual. With a 4-2 lead early in the second period, Feldkamp went for a body lock on Greer, then put him on his back for the inside trip. That dropped Greer on his back and Feldkamp finished him off, getting the pin to put the Golden Eagles ahead 22-12.

It was an emotional moment in the team match as the Bobcats had been gathering momentum in the heavier weights. Clarion led the match 16-5 at one point but Ohio won a decision at 174 pounds and a major at 184, pulling them to within 16-12 with two bouts remaining. Feldkamp’s pin ensured they would get no closer, and Austin Chapman finished the team bout with a win by decision over Jordan Earnest.

Joey Fischer set the tone for the bout early, taking an exciting sudden victory bout at 125 pounds. He and Oscar Sanchez were tied at 1-1 after seven minutes of action, with a pair of takedowns the only scores to that point. The two remained active and fierce through the overtime period, until Fischer caught Sanchez on the edge with a double-leg and dropped him for the decisive takedown.

Seth Koleno won an emotional decision in the 141-pound bout, rallying from a third-period deficit to defeat Kyran Hagan by decision. The bout was tied at 4-4 though Hagan had clinched the riding time point, meaning Koleno would need a takedown to get the lead. He did just that with 32 seconds remaining in the third period, getting behind Hagan and riding him out for the decision.

That led to the first win by fall of the night, this one coming from Brent Moore at 149 pounds. The redshirt senior locked up Alec Hagan and rolled him to his back less than a minute into the bout, stunning Hagan and firing up the crowd to give his team a 12-2 advantage. Cam Pine came very close to recording another win by fall himself in the 165-pound bout, working Kamal Adewumi from start to finish before settling for a 17-4 major decision.

Clarion 25, Ohio 12

125: Joey Fischer (Clarion) def. Oscar Sanchez (Ohio) SV-1 3-1

133: Gio DiSabato (Ohio) def. Alex Blake (Clarion) Dec. 9-3

141: Seth Koleno (Clarion) def. Kyran Hagan (Ohio) Dec. 6-5

149: Brent Moore (Clarion) def. Alec Hagan (Ohio) Fall 0:57

* – Ohio docked 1 pt. for a mat violation

157: Jordan Slivka (Ohio) def. Kolby Ho (Clarion) Dec. 8-2

165: Cam Pine (Clarion) def. Kamal Adewumi (Ohio) MD 17-4

174: Sal Perrine (Ohio) def. John Worthing (Clarion) Dec. 12-5

184: Zayne Lehman (Ohio) def. Ryan Weinzen (Clarion) MD 8-0

197: Will Feldkamp (Clarion) def. Jordan Greer (Ohio) Fall 3:31

285: Austin Chapman (Clarion) def. Jordan Earnest (Ohio) Dec. 4-2

