Deer Creek Winery to Host Family Game Night on Monday

Sunday, December 5, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_152099789_127941926913_1_originalSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek on the first Monday of each month for a great evening out with friends and family.

December’s Game Night at Deer Creek Winery will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6.

What better way to make a Monday better than with friends, wine, and games?!

Christine is hosting Game Night with your choice from all the classics. Grab a friend and come play!

Registration is available here.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


