Donald “Doc” Lavely

Sunday, December 5, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-pElJEkKY2CDonald “Doc” Lavely DMD, 82, died of natural causes Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Highland Oaks at Water Run personal care facility in Clarion.

Born June 17, 1939, in Distant, PA, he was one of three sons of Marion and Susan (Kuhns) Lavely.

On August 19, 1961, he married Janice (Graham) Lavely, who survives. He and Janice had four children: Dawn (Lavely) Martin, David, Jim, and Jay, and six grandchildren: Ian, Jake, Jackson, Jillian, Jenna, and Ava. He is also survived by a brother John and his wife Nora, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Doc graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in 1965. Following a two-year tour of duty with the U.S. Air Force, he opened a general dentistry practice in Clarion, where he practiced for over 40 years. For more than a decade, he served as a member, and eventually President, of the Clarion Area School Board. He filled multiple roles with the Pennsylvania and American Dental Associations, including President of the Pennsylvania Dental Association in 1996. He was also a long time member of the local chapter of Rotary International and Clarion’s First Presbyterian Church.

In his day, Doc was an accomplished golfer, fly fisherman, small game hunter, and skeet shooter. He was, during his competitive career, named to the All-Pennsylvania Skeet Team, the All-American Skeet Team, and the Pennsylvania Shooting Hall of Fame.

Doc Lavely leaves behind a legacy of first-rate dental fillings, extractions, and dentures, as well as a vacancy in the Pennsylvania skeet fields that won’t soon be replaced. He certainly left an impression upon all who knew him. His family thanks the staff of Water Run and the local medical community who were so professionally accommodating, as well as all of Doc’s friends, with whom he enjoyed his sporting life.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


