Rodney “Bruce” Forsythe, 67, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1954, in Bradford, PA, the son of the late Claude and Mildred (Cox) Forsythe.

Bruce lived in the Sligo area most of his life and was a former member of the Church of God of Prophecy. For over 50 years, he was a self-employed drywall contractor, and most recently enjoyed working at the Allegheny Mountain Development in East Brady with Darwin and Angie Burtner. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers, riding the golf cart with his grandchildren, watching gospels, westerns, and FOX News on television, and camping at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 48 years, Bobbie A. (Hunter) Forsythe whom he married Oct. 27, 1973; two sons, Rodney B. Forsythe and Belinda Lytle of Callensburg, and Tyler B. Forsythe of Rimersburg; one daughter, Hollie A. Mohney and Barry Hornberger of Callensburg; eight grandchildren, Justin, Haylee, Jadyn, Hayden, Gabriel, Brynley, Brentley, and Mason; three great-grandchildren, Landon, Liam, Raelynn; a brother, Lonnie Forsythe of Eau Claire; and two sisters, Karen Schreckengost of Erie, and Judy Myers of Tionesta.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Robert, Larry, Leonard, Roland, and Kenneth Forsythe; and his sisters, Dorothy Ferrari, Sharon Forsythe, and Faye Best.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg. Funeral Services will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Dale Gallo officiating.

Interment will be in Sligo Cemetery, Sligo, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bruce’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

