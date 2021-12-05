Say What?!: Scottish Woman Reunited With Long-Lost Wedding Ring After 50 Years

SCOTLAND – A Scottish woman who lost her wedding ring in a potato patch was reunited with the precious item 50 years later thanks to a man with a metal detector.

Donald MacPhee, who picked up metal detecting as a hobby about seven years ago after being inspired by videos on YouTube, said he was inspired to act when Peggy MacSween, 86, his neighbor in Benbecula, in the Western Isles, told him how she had lost her wedding ring while gathering potatoes 50 years earlier.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.