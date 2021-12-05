Shannon B. Hager, age 51, of Oil City, PA, formerly of Richwood, WV, died on November 28, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born February 17, 1970 in Richwood, WV, son of the late Frank and Charlotte Ann (King) Hager.

He was a self-employed arborist, owning and operating Hager’s Tree Removal in Springfield, OH.

He is survived by his son, Shannon B. Hager II and his fiancée Sarah. Six grandchildren: Leah, Sophia, Mia’, Octavia, and Sylas Hager; and Blake Perry. Two sisters, Lee-Ann Thomas and her wife Louise Strycharske of Wisconsin; Chevette Hager of Oil City. Several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his fiancée, DeDe McClenahan. His daughter, Breanna Hager. His brother, Rusty Thomas.

There will be no public visitation. All services held will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta, PA.

Online condolences can be found at wimerfuneralhome.com.

