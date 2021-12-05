SPONSORED: AICDAC to Hold Community Narcan Distribution on December 8
Sunday, December 5, 2021 @ 12:12 AM
Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be holding a Community Narcan Distribution Event on Wednesday, December 8.
The distribution will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the former K-Mart.
There is no cost for the distribution.
Fore more information, visit www.aicdac.org.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.