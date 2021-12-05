The Wickedest Man: The Story of Ben Hogan – Part Two

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – While Ben Hogan gained notoriety at the age of 12 when he killed his first man, he made his fame in one of the most recognized boomtowns in the region – Pithole.

(Pictured above: A photograph of Pithole’s Holmden Street, the main street of the town.)

Ben Hogan arrived in the middle of the oil boom in Northwestern Pennsylvania in 1865.

According to The Wickedest Man written by Joseph Millard, Hogan traveled first to Titusville, then to Pithole on the recommendation that the boomtown was the roughest in the whole region.

Hogan arrived at Pithole near the peak of the town’s boom in mid-1865 and quickly established himself as a bouncer in one of Pithole’s countless bars. Through constant shows of his strength and skill at fighting, he earned the respect of the vibrant underworld of the city.

It was in Pithole where Hogan met French Kate – another of the famous characters in the stories written about him. Kate, who was a prostitute and a madam, had a reputation for having spied for the Confederacy side during the Civil War and being an associate of John Wilkes Booth.

Millard writes Hogan and Kate became enamored and soon opened their own brothel in Pithole, which became the most popular in town.

“In view of the wonderful and marvelous growth of Pithole within the past two months it has assumed the proportions of one of the most respectable and flourishing towns in this Commonwealth. Although laid out not more than two months ago Pithole now contains over 300 houses, ten large hotels, fifteen or twenty blacksmiths and mechanics shops, two banks, a post office, a variety of other business establishments and over 2,000 inhabitants. Over ten million dollars worth of property is invested here and hundreds of thousands of dollars are being invested daily.”

Quoted in Petrolia: The Landscape of America’s First Oil Boom, a book by Dr. Brian Black, Distinguished Professor of History and Environmental Studies at Penn State Altoona, it quickly summarizes the incredible growth of Pithole.





The rise and fall of Pithole

In his book, Black details the rise and fall of Pithole, a process that took around two years, with his larger argument being Pithole represented the “ethic of transience” that dominated the oil industry and American extractive industry in general.

Near the end of the Civil War, the flow of capital into Northwestern Pennsylvania sped up the oil boom in the region. The Frazier Well, which began digging in June of 1864, became the catalyst of Pithole’s development.

By January of 1865, the well was producing 250 barrels of oil a day, and the boom was on. Large oil companies soon invested in the area and found a ready workforce in returning Union Army soldiers. By August, the land that would be Pithole counted 300 derricks around 3,000 teamsters moving oil barrels out of the area by wagon.

The problem was housing.

At the time, the land around Pithole was only home to the three log cabins of the original landowners.

Two businessmen from Oil City, Col. A. P. Duncan and George C. Prather, purchased land next to the oil fields in May and began to subdivide it into lots. They let leases for each lot, and the way the leases were designed exemplified the transient mindset.

Though the leases were cheap, they had a catch. At the end of the three-year renewal period, the lessee would have to dismantle any construction on the property or sell it to the landowner and the landowner’s price. This encouraged ramshackle construction in Pithole and prevented the implementation of any services.

Pithole built up quickly, with one hotel, the Astor House, being built in a day. There was no infrastructure in town, no sanitation, and few privies. Most importantly, there was no water to drink or to put out fires, which were a near-daily occurrence.

Fifteen-thousand people lived in Pithole by August of 1865. They were almost all transient workers, overwhelmingly male. There were few women in Pithole and most that were there were prostitutes that worked in the town’s numerous brothels and saloons. Drinking was the only pastime, and crime was endemic, as shown in Hogan and Kate’s story.

Pithole was also full of theaters and drew nationally-renowned performers. Interestingly enough, Black notes John Wilkes Booth performed at Pithole before he journeyed south on his trip to assassinate Abraham Lincoln.

Fires were endemic in Pithole, though, as mentioned before, there was no water, and support for basic services, like a fire department, were non-existent.

Though there were churches in Pithole, and a newspaper, the Pithole Daily-Record, Black states, “These symbols of the formation of a standard community, however, were always confronted with the reality that Pithole existed as an oil camp, exceedingly dependent on oil laborers.”

Pithole declined as quickly as it was born. By December of 1865, the population numbered 10,000.

Oil production had reached its peak in October of 1865 between six and 8,000 barrels, and this soon declined. Half the Pithole supply came from only two wells, and as these ran dry, a mass exodus began.

Fires raged through the winter of 1865-1866, and by January, only four thousand remained. The 1870 census counted 281 people and in 1877 its borough charter was revoked, marking the end of Pithole.





Time for Hogan to move on

Pithole lived and died by the oil production in town, and the population declined at the same pace.

As a result, it was time for Hogan to move on to better pastures.

He and French Kate sold their businesses in Pithole and searched for a new opportunity elsewhere in the region.

This article is the second part of an ongoing series into The Wickedest Man, Ben Hogan, an outlaw active in northwestern Pennsylvania during the Oil Boom of the late 1800s.

Part One can be found here.

Sources:

The Wickedest Man by Joseph Millard, provided by the Clarion County Historical Society

Petrolia: The Landscape of America’s First Oil Boom by Brian Black.



