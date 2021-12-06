A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain showers before 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Temperature rising to near 52 by 9am, then falling to around 36 during the remainder of the day. South wind 15 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Showers. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

