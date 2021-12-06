 

Andrew G. Mohney

Monday, December 6, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-pNe9wNIXj2GyqiorAndrew G. Mohney, 47, of Kittanning, PA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 6:40 a.m. at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital.

He was born on December 15, 1973, in Kittanning, the son of Samuel Gary and Alnoma Sue (Craig) Mohney.

Andy graduated from Redbank Valley High School.

He made his home at Armstrong Rehabilitation for 10 years where he enjoyed taking part in the different activities and visiting with other residents when possible.

He was a member of the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Andy loved religious music; especially liked Vestal Goodman. He loved visits from family and friends.

He also enjoyed politics and Donald Trump.

Surviving are his parents, Alnoma Sue and Samuel Gary Mohney of Templeton; a sister, Sabrina D. Mohney of New Bethlehem; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and church family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Alexander and Hazel Craig; his paternal grandparents, Tobias and Hulda Mohney; also some aunts and uncles.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, 14 Wildcat Road, Rimersburg, PA, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Interment will be held in Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery, Madison Township, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Andy’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.


