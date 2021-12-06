East Brady ‘We Believe’ Light-Up Night 2021 Deemed a Success

EAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – The East Brady Area Development Corporation and East Brady Borough on Saturday, December 4, co-sponsored the annual “East Brady We Believe Light-Up Night 2021,” attracting hundreds.

(Pictured above: children visit Santa and Mrs. Claus in East Brady.)



(Pictured above: Bruce Bly of the Brady’s Bend American Legion presents the 2021 veteran’s recognition to Florence DeBacco in honor of her late husband Victor DeBacco. MC Chris Henderson is in the background.)

“We Believe” activities included Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence located at 421 Kelly’s Way hosted a Sloppy Joe lunch, rummage sale, and sales of Ice Jam.

The fun started at the Farmer’s National Bank parking lot adjacent to the Veterans’ Memorial Park on Kelly’s Way.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived by rescue boat escorted by the East Brady Fire Company volunteers.

The highlight of the day was the Light-Up festivities at the Veteran’s Memorial Park with a greeting from the EBADC President and a welcome from the East Brady Borough Council President followed by the invocation by the East Brady mayor.

Christmas carolers from Mother Goose Christian Preschool and several local soloists entertained as holiday trees and candles were lit.

