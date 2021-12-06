Featured Local Job: Waiver Coordinator

The Clarion County Developmental Disability department currently has an opening for a Waiver Coordinator.

POSITION: Waiver Coordinator- Exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $35,600 annually

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire. Vacation, personal, and sick time off, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan.

POSTING DATE: December 2, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 16, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB

The primary responsibility of this position is to assure consistent quality for all recipients of the Waiver Services programming delivered by the Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) Administrative Entity. Important aspects of this work are the annual Individual Service Plan (ISP) review and approval in the Home and Community Service Information System (HCSIS) system, and the assurance of compliance with all State and Federal regulations pertaining to the delivery of Waiver Services for DD and Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) per the current Administrative Entity Operating Agreement with the Office of Developmental Programming.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Directs Waiver Program for Administrative Entity: Attends training sessions, Regional and State meetings pertaining to waiver and HCSIS.

Assists Deputy Administrator with periodic program review of all waiver service providers including provider qualification and provider monitoring using state created documents and HCSIS or other state specified electronic reporting platform.

Ensures that all Individual Service Plans are completed for each waiver consumer and kept current at all times.

Conducts monthly review and maintenance of PUNS (Priority of Urgency of Needs) “waiting” list for waiver services.

Acts as the liaison between the AE and contracted agencies on waiver specific issues

Directs Service Coordination Unit in the completion of all Waiver Eligibility processes including but not limited to: Certification and re-certification of waiver recipients Compliance with “Due Process” issues/fair hearing documentation Assurance of Consumer choice and service preference Maintenance of waiver forms and documents for compliance with AE oversight process

Serves as point person for Statewide Employment initiatives, strategic plan and employment efforts within AE

Serves as point person for Statewide Lifesharing initiatives, strategic plan and lifesharing efforts within the AE

Serves as point person for Regional Positive Practices Committee and PPRT Processes Provides guidance to the DD Supports Coordination Unit staff Provides direction and technical assistance to staff regarding all aspects of waiver programming

Approves Individual Support Plans (ISP) in HCSIS

Conducts assigned HCSIS rolls and activities necessary for completion of provider rates and individualized units

Is responsible for waiver file maintenance and ensures accuracy of filing system

Is responsible for waiver intake and eligibility activities to assure level of care and medical need for waiver

Assists with prioritizing queue for wait list and participates in waiver capacity activities as needed

Reviews assessments for needs and assures that service requests are forwarded to regional reviewers for approval

Makes service requests to regional point for new or expanded services as well as requests for exceptions to prescribed limits using state forms and processes

Notifies individuals of Due Process Rights and participates in Fair Hearing requests

Coordinates training on waiver related subjects with SC Provider(s)

Develops and coordinates routine Waiver monitoring review for compliance with ODP regulations

Assists SC Unit Supervisor with trainings related to employment, lifesharing, Positive Practices and other waiver related initiatives Works closely with Deputy Administrator Assists with monitoring the quality of services to the consumers delivered by the contracted providers and recommends changes in program operation and plans when necessary

Assists with and is an active participant in Provider Qualification Process

Assists Deputy Administrator in management processes, program planning and evaluation of contracted and direct services

Reviews existing policies and procedures and makes recommendations for updates; creates drafts of new policies and procedures for Administrative approval in the areas of waiver, file maintenance, team processes and state guidelines Prepares reports, documentation and correspondence, as necessary Attends various meetings, in-service trainings, and staff development meetings as directed by DD Deputy or County Administrator

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Assists in answering phone and performing other duties within office as necessary Attends meetings and/or training as required Performs other job-related work duties as required

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Direct supervision and evaluation is provided by the DD Deputy Administrator through consultation and regularly scheduled staff meetings.

SUPERVISION GIVEN

None

WORKING CONDITIONS

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperature and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise, stress and disruptions Occasionally deals with angry or disruptive individuals Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Travels periodically to perform essential job duties

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS

Must possess the ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting and reaching necessary to carry out duties of job Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Services or related field and two years’ experience in human services; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

CLEARANCES

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

Considerable knowledge of supports coordination principles per ODP guidance Considerable knowledge of all waiver specific regulation per the AE Operating Agreement Considerable knowledge of current social, economic, and health problems and resources related to developmental disabilities and Autism Spectrum Disorder Considerable knowledge of individual and group behavior and ways or working effectively with persons who have social, economic, emotion or health problems Knowledge of the basic principles and methods of program interpretations and community organization Ability to teach others and provide in-service training Ability to work effectively with people and aid them in constructively adjusting to their specific problems Complies with the HIPAA privacy and security regulations that govern disclosure of protected health information and follows all procedures developed by the agency to comply with those regulations. Access to protected health information is limited as identified on the attached workforce designation

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 16, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

