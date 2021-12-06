James R. Disque, 68, of Oil City passed away Friday Dec. 3, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot.

Born Jan. 21, 1953 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Robert J. & Stella Budzinski Disque.

James was a graduate of Cranberry High School and attended the Institute of Computer Management in Pittsburgh,

He was married on May 28, 1983 in the Assumption B.V.M. Church to the former Janet A. Roddy and she survives.

Jim started working for Oakwood Rose Gardens and was later employed in maintenance for Cranberry Twp.

He also drove for Pizza Hut part time years ago.

Jim was active at the Assumption Church, where he served on Parish Council, was a Eucharistic Minister, ran the Bingo program and volunteered making pierogies at their annual church fundraiser.

He became a member of St. Joseph Church, after the closing of the Assumption.

Jim enjoyed watching sporting events that his kids and nieces and nephews were involved in. He was a member of the Pulaski Club and the Eagles Club.

Jim went through all the chairs at the Eagles Club and was a Past President and had run the bingo program there for many years.

Jim had also enjoyed being Santa Claus at the Pulaski Club for many years and had also enjoyed being Santa for many family gatherings.

He coached soccer and basketball at the YMCA for several years.

Jim volunteered for the Republican Party for many years and was currently on the Oil City School Board.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing and kayaking.

Jim loved to argue and would argue just for the sake of a conversation.

He is survived by his wife of Oil City; three children, Thaddeus (T.J.) Disque of Oil City, Dennis Disque of Colorado, Megan Disque of Oil City; two grandchildren, Elysium and Anelise; five brothers and sisters, Cathy Cummings of Cooperstown, Pete Disque & his wife Patty of Oil City, Peggy Carlson & her husband Greg of Las Vegas, Faye Marsh of Oil City, Teresa Middleton & her husband Jack of Cranberry.

He is also survived by his mother-in-law Helen Roddy of Oil City, and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Monday Dec. 13, at St. Joseph Church in Oil City.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

