Joseph G. Tighe

Monday, December 6, 2021 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-JdKuLP3ExdTighe, Joseph G., 85 of Home City, PA passed away on Friday, December 03, 2021 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA.

He was born May 13, 1936 in Johnstown, PA, the son of the late Joseph Tighe and Violet (Stephens) Tighe.

Joe was employed at Bilo & Riverside Supermarkets for 34 years and Roseanne’s Everyday Gourmet for 10 years.

He was an avid weightlifter most of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Bonnie (Carson) Tighe, Homer City, PA; daughter, Violet G. Phillips & husband, Walter, Sharon, PA; daughter, Cindy M. Gregory & husband, Michael, Mercer, PA; daughter, Deborah Seich, Blairsville, PA; son, Shawn Tighe & wife, Christine, Sharpsville, PA; son, Michael Tighe, Oil City, PA; son, Patrick Tighe, Cleveland, OH; 13 Grandchildren & 16 Great Grandchildren; sister, Patricia Tighe, Johnstown, PA and sister-in-law, Sandy Tighe, Grove City, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Maureen Anderson; son, Daniel Tighe; son, Ronald Tarr and brothers, Bill, Ronald & James Tighe.

In keeping with Joe’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Interment will be in the Sunset Hills Cemetery, Cranberry, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 635 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.


