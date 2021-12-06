Marvin Craig Hansen, 73, of Oil City, passed away, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside.

He was born on December 15, 1947 in Fresno, California, a son of Marvin L. and Shirley L. Lima Hansen.

He married, Carolyn Sue Wyant on June 4, 1967, she survives.

In his spare time, Marvin enjoyed the outdoors, skeet shooting, hunting, hiking, fishing, boating, camping, NASCAR, football, loved playing slot machines at the Casino, traveling with his wife, wintering in California, and spending time with his family who he adored dearly.

He received a certificate in business management at the University of Michigan-Flint, served in the United State Navy, and was a daylight Foreman for Joy Global, retiring in 2009.

Along with his loving wife, Carolyn Sue, left to cherish his memory is his son, Kevin Allen Hansen and his wife, Traci of Oil City; a daughter, Melanie Peri Wanstreet and her husband, Will of California; five grandchildren, Autumn Marsh of Oil City, Brandy Sobina and her husband, Frank of Oil City, Matthew Hansen and his wife, Danielle, Thomas Hansen of Polk, Joseph Hansen and his wife, Jordann of Franklin, three step-grandchildren, Matthew Hovis of McKean, Travis Taylor of Franklin, and Shayna Taylor of Franklin; fourteen great-grandchildren; and an aunt Beverly Blake of Tennessee.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Sam Wagner, officiating.

Marvin’s final place of rest will be in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Marvin’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

