Police Investigating Indecent Assault of 85-Year-Old Woman in Jefferson County

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a report of an indecent assault in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Around 2:30 p.m. on November 24, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a report of an indecent assault.

The assault reportedly took place at a location on State Route 28 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

The victim is listed as an 85-year-old Punxsutawney woman.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

