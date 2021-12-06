State Police Investigating Forgery, Theft of $3K in Shippenville

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police are currently investigating an incident of forgery in Shippenville Borough.

According to Clarion-based State Police, sometime between March 1 and November 29, multiple checks belonging to a known 55-year-old Shippenville man were counterfeited/forged.

Police say the forgery resulted in the theft of approximately $3,000.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.