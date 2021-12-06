 

Police Seeking Information on Utility Trailer Stolen in President Township

Monday, December 6, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timePRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a utility trailer that was recently stolen in President Township.

Franklin-based State Police on Sunday, December 5, responded to a residence on McPherson Road in President Township, Venango County, for a report of a stolen utility trailer.

Police say a black 8-foot by 12-foot 2017 Carma Manufacturing Company utility trailer with a wooden deck with plate XKL7164 was stolen from the property.

The trailer has been entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) as stolen.

The victim is listed as an 88-year-old Tionesta man.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596 and reference PA 21-1621523.


