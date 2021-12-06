Police: Strattanville Man Shoves Woman, Causing Injuries During Domestic Dispute

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Strattanville man who reportedly shoved a woman, causing her to fall during a domestic incident.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old William Keith Walters.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:37 p.m. on November 30, a known female victim went to the Clarion-based State Police to report an incident of domestic violence.

The victim reported that around 1:00 a.m. on November 28, she was at a residence on Washington Street in Strattanville when William Walters approached her and began to “yell” at her. The victim told police when she stood up from where she was sitting, Walters drawback his right hand in a punching motion, then pushed her onto a nearby coffee table.

According to the complaint, the victim said that her back and rib area made contact with the coffee table and she fell to the floor, where she struck her head and hip/lower back off the floor. As a result, she suffered a bruise to the left inside of her arm, near her elbow.

Police observed the bruise and also noticed that the victim was grimacing in pain as she walked and was walking with a limp. When asked if this was normal, the victim stated it was also a result of the incident with Walters. She reported she was going to the hospital to be evaluated for further injuries, the complaint notes.

Walters was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:45 p.m. on November 30 on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on December 14 with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

