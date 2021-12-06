Say What?!: Cash, Checks Found Inside Wall of Osteen Mega-Church 7 Years After Break-in

HOUSTON, Tx. – A plumber working at Joel Osteen’s mega-church in Houston found a large amount of money hidden inside a wall seven years after $600,000.00 was reported stolen during a break-in.

The plumber, who identified himself only as Justin, called into a KILT-FM morning show to recount how he found envelopes full of cash and checks inside a wall while doing work at the Lakewood Church, which is led by Osteen and his wife, Victoria.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.