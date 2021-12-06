‘Shark Tank’ Style Business Competition to Air Live on Explore Tonight

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Blueprint Community’s new business competition, “The Great Clarion Holiday Innovation Invitation,” will be live-streamed on exploreClarion.com tonight.

(Pictured above: Bill Fontana)

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. at The Haskell House on Monday, December 6. The event is open to the public and will also be live-streamed on exploreClarion.com.

Bill Fontana, the Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, told exploreClarion.com the idea came after Clarion Blueprint received a $10,000.00 Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge grant from the US Department of Agriculture and mulled over two other ideas on how to best distribute the money.

“The third idea that came up was this idea with kind of a public process,” he said, “similar to what you would think of as a shark tank kind of competition. As a way to engage the Clarion Community and to maybe have the opportunity to hear from some people we don’t know about that hadn’t come forward and said, ‘Hey I want to do this I want to do that.'”

Clarion Blueprint’s Innovation Committee has reviewed a number of applications and selected the top six to continue on to the competition at The Haskell House, where participants will present their ideas to a panel of judges on Monday night.

The judges will decide how the grant money is allocated. Fontana said not all participants are guaranteed money, and the judges might choose to award all $10,000.00 to a single winner or split the money up between participants.

“No one will get less than $2,500.00 that gets an award,” he explained.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.