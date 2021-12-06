 

SPONSORED: Stock Up on Snow, Ice Removal Supplies from Heeter Lumber

Monday, December 6, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Dec 05 20-31-22Mitch says “Let it snow!” because Heeter Lumber is fully stocked with all your snow and ice removal needs and ready to take on old man winter.

Heeter Lumber has shovels, rock salt, and Pet Guard Ice and Snow Melter to protect our furry friends and bird seed and suet treats for our wild feathered friends.

Screenshot at Dec 05 20-30-40

Stay warm and toasty this winter with a Sun Star vent free heater or a 20,000 btu blue flame heater manufactured Mr. Heater.

Heeter Lumber also carries portable Dura Heat kerosene heaters. Perfect for those hard to heat shop or garage spaces.

Still looking for a great stocking stuffer or gift idea? Heeter Lumber has Melissa and Doug toys for Children of all ages and a wide selection of power and hand tools for the contractor or handyman.

Screenshot at Dec 05 20-32-34

Screenshot at Dec 05 20-32-43

Heeter Lumber has locations in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, Knox, and Sligo so you don’t have to go far to find these great Christmas gift ideas!

New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox Bargain Outlet: CLOSED FOR THE SEASON

Screenshot at Dec 05 20-32-54


