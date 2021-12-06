Timothy Alan Bell, age 65, of Shippenville, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, December 4, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Erie, following a lengthy battle with complications due to Covid.

Born May 3, 1956, in Anderson, Indiana, he was a son of Joanne C. Etzel Bell and the late William E. Bell.

He graduated from Keystone High School in 1974 and continued his education at the ICM School of Business, where he earned an associated degree.

In 1976 Tim went to work in the computer department of Northwest Bank in Oil City and eventually moved into the position of auditor. He left Mellon in 1991.

He was a missionary and became full time pastor of the Victory Heights United Brethren Church in Franklin this past August.

On September 5, 1981, Tim married the former Nancy Wetzel and the couple recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

He was a member of the Victory Heights United Brethren Church and was the regional director of the One Mission Society.

Tim was an avid hunter and enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.

In addition to his mother, Joanne and wife, Nancy, he is survived by his children and grandchildren: Joel Bell and his wife, Miranda, of Seneca, and son, Caleb; Elizabeth Allio and her husband, Todd, of Tionesta, and children: Jacob, Isaac, Leah, Noah and Thomas; Rachel Errico and her husband, Dominick of Falmouth, Kentucky, and children: Judah, Jeremiah, Hannah, Josiah and Jonah; Aaron Bell and his wife, Cynthia, of Venus, and children: Miriam, Ruth, Sarah, Tirzah, Zipporah and Malachi, and Seth Bell of Jackson Kentucky and his fiancé, Rachelle Johnson.

Tim is also survived by a brother, Raymond Bell and his wife, Sandi, of Shippenville, and two sisters: Christine Heilman and her husband, Ellis, of Shippenville and Pam Pritchard and her husband, Mark, of Cranberry.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Leland and Althea Wetzel, and a nephew, Chayson Heilman.

Family and friend will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox and from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the church with Reverend Dominick Errico officiating.

Interment will follow in the Old German Lutheran Reformed Cemetery in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Timothy Alan Bell to Samaritan’s Purse online at samaritanspurse.org or by mail: Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607

Online condolences may be sent to Tim’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

