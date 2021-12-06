Downtown Clarion Celebrates Start of the Holiday Season

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Downtown Clarion celebrated the start of the holiday season on Saturday evening.

(Pictured above: Tracy Becker, Executive Director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, with the jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus. Photo by Ashley Eck.)

The Clarion Ugly Christmas Sweater Parade stepped off at 5:30 p.m. and singers, floats, firetrucks, and the local band traveled down Main Street to the courthouse parking lot.

(Photos below by Ashley Eck.)

The special event also included cookies and milk with cookies donated by McDonald’s, Subway, and Wendy’s and milk donated by Schneider’s Dairy.

Earlier in the day, Clarion also played host to a special Pop Up Shop event, with small business Pop-Ups set up all around town, as well as the kick-off of “Christmas at the Haskell” with a craft show at the Haskell House.

(Photos below by Adrian Weber.)

