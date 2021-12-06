 

Downtown Clarion Celebrates Start of the Holiday Season

Monday, December 6, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Image-from-iOSCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Downtown Clarion celebrated the start of the holiday season on Saturday evening.

(Pictured above: Tracy Becker, Executive Director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, with the jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus. Photo by Ashley Eck.)

The Clarion Ugly Christmas Sweater Parade stepped off at 5:30 p.m. and singers, floats, firetrucks, and the local band traveled down Main Street to the courthouse parking lot.

(Photos below by Ashley Eck.)

IMG_3294

IMG_3297

IMG_3299

IMG_3316

IMG_3322

IMG_3328

Image-from-iOS-(1)

The special event also included cookies and milk with cookies donated by McDonald’s, Subway, and Wendy’s and milk donated by Schneider’s Dairy.

Earlier in the day, Clarion also played host to a special Pop Up Shop event, with small business Pop-Ups set up all around town, as well as the kick-off of “Christmas at the Haskell” with a craft show at the Haskell House.

(Photos below by Adrian Weber.)

DSC_0067

DSC_0069

DSC_0071

DSC_0078

DSC_0080

DSC_0090

DSC_0093

DSC_0105

DSC_0108

DSC_0110


