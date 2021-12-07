A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow between 7am and 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of light snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of snow, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers after 8pm, mixing with rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday – Showers. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – Rain showers before 4am, then snow showers likely. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.