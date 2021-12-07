Ansel A. “Tony” Redfield, 69, of Oil City passed away at 9:39 A.M. Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021 at Bradford Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

Born April 3, 1952 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Ansel & Grace Bartoli Redfield.

Tony was a 1971 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He was married on Sept. 30, 1972 to the former Judith Kahl, and she survives.

Tony was self employed owner/operator of AA Redfield Construction and Excavation.

He could be found operating heavy machinery or working on his equipment at most times.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Joseph (Tony) Redfield & his wife Melissa of Cranberry, Brian Redfield & his wife Kim of Oil City, and Pam Walker & her husband Korey of Eldred; His grandchildren, Hunter & Mackenzie Redfield, Hunter Wood, Jeremiah Boone, Jacob and Taylor Redfield, Adelyn and Ava Walker; 4 brothers and sisters, Pam Redfield of Haymarket, VA, Rita Rodgers & her husband Terry of Venus, Dennis Redfield & his wife Diane of Cranberry, Mark Redfield of Oil City; his in law’s, Emerson Kahl of TX, Ruth Wolfgang & her husband Mel of Shippenville, Bob Kahl & his wife Vicki of Clarion. Jeff Kahl & his wife Linda of Parker, Ray Kahl & his wife Cindy of VA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Frank Redfield.

Visitation will be held from 2:00P.M.-4:00P.M. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

(The family has asked that those visiting the funeral home kindly wear a mask for everyone’s safety)

Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.