Christy Leigh Cresto, 33 of Export, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Mcgee Women’s Hospital in Oakland, PA.

Born January 30, 1988 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of Holly S, (Scott) Daum and the late Harold H. Daum, II

Christy was a housewife and mother.

She was involved with the PTO at Franklin Regional Elementary School and competitive cheerleading.

Christy enjoyed gymnastics, horses, crafts, interior decorating, writing, cooking, baking cookies and most of all she was devoted to her family with all her Love.

Surviving is her husband of 5 years: Matthew J. Cresto who she married March 13, 2016; two daughters: Jayme Hinkle and Emma Hinkle; three sons: Collin, Carter and Caleb Cresto; one sister: Kathleen Kahle and her husband James of Leeper, PA; Father and Mother-in-Law: John and Andrea Cresto of Greensburg, PA.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation for Christy on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM and on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124, E. North Street, Butler, PA 16001.

A funeral service will be held following viewing on Saturday at 3:00 PM with Pastor Don Walczak of Cornerstone Ministries, Murrysville, PA at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fight for Christy, 6407 Hilty Road, Export, PA 15632.

Online condolences may be made at www.thompson-miller.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.