Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Molasses Cookies by Sue Reed

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

F88A6DA6-62AC-451E-838F-86DB31510A7A (1)
Use this tasty recipe to make 24 molasses cookies!

Ingredients

2 cups (283g) unbleached all-purpose flour (scoop and level to measure)

1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
2 tsp ground ginger
1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp ground cloves
1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
3/4 cup (170g) unsalted butter, at room temperature
3/4 cup (150g) packed light brown sugar
1/4 cup + 2 Tbsp molasses*
1 large egg yolk
2 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 cup (50g) granulated sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350 and line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper.

-In a medium bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg for 30 seconds.

-In another bowl, with a mixer, blend together butter and brown sugar until well combined. Scrape sides of the bowl.

-Mix in molasses, egg yolk, and vanilla extract. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl. Add flour mixture until well combined.

-Put the sugar into a small bowl. Scoop dough out and roll into small balls(golf ball size). Roll in sugar and place on the cooking sheet 2 inches apart.

-Bake for 9-11 minutes or until cookies are lightly brown and the center feels just underbaked.

-Cool on sheet for 5 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to complete cooling. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


