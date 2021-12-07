Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Molasses Cookies by Sue Reed



Use this tasty recipe to make 24 molasses cookies!

Ingredients

2 cups (283g) unbleached all-purpose flour (scoop and level to measure)



1 tsp baking soda1/2 tsp salt2 tsp ground ginger1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon1/4 tsp ground cloves1/4 tsp ground nutmeg3/4 cup (170g) unsalted butter, at room temperature3/4 cup (150g) packed light brown sugar1/4 cup + 2 Tbsp molasses*1 large egg yolk2 tsp vanilla extract1/4 cup (50g) granulated sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350 and line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper.

-In a medium bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg for 30 seconds.

-In another bowl, with a mixer, blend together butter and brown sugar until well combined. Scrape sides of the bowl.

-Mix in molasses, egg yolk, and vanilla extract. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl. Add flour mixture until well combined.

-Put the sugar into a small bowl. Scoop dough out and roll into small balls(golf ball size). Roll in sugar and place on the cooking sheet 2 inches apart.

-Bake for 9-11 minutes or until cookies are lightly brown and the center feels just underbaked.

-Cool on sheet for 5 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to complete cooling. Enjoy!

