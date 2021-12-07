Clarion Rotary Learns Mission of Air National Guard 171st Refueling Wing

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University and the connections that Lieutenant Colonel Ian Hurbanek made there played an important role in his career path.

(Pictured above: Lt. Col. Ian W. Hurbanek (center) was the guest speaker for Clarion Rotary. Also pictured are Army Veteran and Rotarian Ron Wilshire (left) and Navy Veteran Dave Cyphert.)

Hurbanek, a 2005 Clarion University communications graduate, spoke on Monday at Clarion Rotary about his career as Chief of Current Operations of the PA Air National Guard 171st Air Refueling Wing, based in Coraopolis.

He elaborated on the work of the Air National Guard and his career trajectory.

“I enlisted in 2000 in the Air National Guard as an aircraft mechanic,” said Hurbanek. “The Guard has a phenomenal education program. You can join and learn a skill, and for me, it was aircraft maintenance.

“Once you complete your commitment, they will also give you free college to any state school or the equivalent-cost private school. That’s what brought me to Clarion.”

The Air Force installed a hunger for leadership that transferred to Clarion, and Ian was elected to Student Senate. As a student representative working on the inauguration for President Joe Grunenwald, he also encountered “one crazy connection.”

Ian overheard one gentleman talking about serving with the 171st Refueling Wing and was a Clarion University graduate. Enter Brian Schill, a Clarion County native.

“I went over, took the opportunity to talk a little bit, and told him I was a mechanic, but I would really like to fly,” explained Ian. “Brian was a pilot, and he kind of took me under his wing a little bit…helped open the door for me.”

Pilot training took two years, and Ian was hired full-time at a growing force headquarters in Harrisburg as a domestic operations planner.

“Now, I’m a chief of current operations, and we’re the ones that build, manage, and source everything that happens with the aircraft throughout the world, starting in our office…and that’s pretty exciting. We have an air traffic control squadron, weather guys that post reports, and we have fuel for bombers and other aircraft worldwide.”

Hurbanek is responsible for sourcing, developing, and managing over 750 air refueling missions annually.

“We have two lines of alert. One of them is like a firehouse setting where we have a jet cocked on, ready to go, and pre-flight complete. It is jumping in and starts the engine. These guys live there 24/7, 365, and they’re ready to go at a moment’s notice.”

The refueling tankers, such as the KC-135 Stratotanker, were built in 1958 and continuous maintenance keeps them flying.

“They’ve been retrofitted and modernized throughout the years. They’re pretty amazing aircraft that were built with slide rules and are super heavy duty.

“There’s only a handful of these missions around the country. Pittsburgh has one due to our strategic location with Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago. We’re kind of in the middle of all that, and we usually don’t have the same weather typically.

“We can be there within no time because what happens is one instance, say the Russians are trying to provoke us in this cat-and-mouse game that happens all the time. They’ll come across the Atlantic, try to poke at our capabilities to see when we can identify.

“And, then they want to get a picture with New York City in the background with their craft in front of that. It’s a game of international politics. When those types of events happen, fighters launch, they take off, and, obviously, they can’t hang out all day.

“So, off we go right behind them. And then, we’re able to keep the fighters there to kind of provide that standoff capability flex a little bit. That’s just one instance with that.”

The Wing also has a tremendous impact on the region with a payroll of $37 million and an economic impact of $70 million.

Global War on Terrorism

Hurbanek talked about the growth in fighting terrorism and foreign deployments that were required. The following historical efforts are reported on the Wing’s Wikipedia page.

The 171st found itself among the first units called to duty almost immediately after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C., and in its own backyard in southwestern Pennsylvania on 11 September 2001 with the hijacking and crash of United Airlines Flight 93. At the time, almost all of the Wing’s aircraft were in a stand-down mode, while nearly all of its assigned aircraft were being converted to with the new Pacer-Crag cockpit and navigation upgrade. Within minutes of the first aircraft crash, the 171st Air Refueling Wing was airborne with its only flyable KC-135E. Its mission was to provide aerial refueling to the fuel-thirsty jet fighter aircraft that were providing Combat Air Patrols (CAPs) over the skies of the eastern United States as part of Operation Noble Eagle (ONE). On the ground back in Pittsburgh, the maintainers and aircrews made more aircraft airworthy and then kept them flying. Almost seamlessly, the 171st went into a wartime footing. Within 24 hours after the first attacks, the 171st was flying round-the-clock CAPs support sorties with eight Fully Mission Capable KC-135s. Before the continuous CAP missions were ended in early 2002, more than 13,000 combat missions were flown over U.S. soil. During the first decade of the 2000s, the 171st was engaged in combat operations in supporting Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Noble Eagle, Operation Iraqi Freedom, deployed to Guam, participated in the Hurricane Katrina Relief Effort, supported numerous Raven assignments, supported our AEF cycles and other missions. In an effort to support the international response to the unrest in Libya and enforcement of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1973 of a no-fly zone over Libya, the 313th Air Expeditionary Wing, with the 171st as the lead unit, was stood up in March 2011 by a blend of active duty, guard and reserve airmen. A total of 1500 sorties, 11000 flying hours, and 70 million pounds of fuel transferred aircraft from more than ten countries was accomplished by this citizen-airmen volunteer militia force. Initially, the operation for the no-fly zone was called Operation Odyssey Dawn. As it transitioned to a full-fledged, NATO-led effort, it became Operation Unified Protector. OUP officially ended 31 Oct. 2011. The wing had a consistent, non-stop presence of aircraft maintenance personnel deployed to the middle east in order to support the ongoing operations there. In 2018, personnel from the 171st Maintenance group deployed to Kandahar Airbase, Afghanistan. This was a significant shift in the operational stance of the wing, as this was the first time tankers had been stationed inside the combat zone since the Vietnam War.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.