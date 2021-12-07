Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer Places at Moniteau

FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer teams medaled at a competition in Moniteau over the weekend with the Ash Team receiving first place and the highest score in the all star division category.

(Ash Team, all from left, front row: Gannon, Blake Brothers, Kynlee Boozer and Mya Monrean; middle row: Kaylen Minich, Adelynn Songer and Breanna Crawford; back row: Shaylee Rupp, Morgan Kiehl, Lilly Cravener, and Riley Kerchinski. Photo submitted by Amber Kimmel.)

The intermediate level Platinum Team also placed first in their division, the youth level one division, while the Pearl Team placed second in the tiny novice division.

Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer is a tumbling and cheerleading gym founded by Amber Kimmel in late 2019.

Located in Fairmount City, the gym teaches kids tumbling and cheerleading, and offers opportunities for participation in competitive cheer

(Platinum Team, all from left, front row: Vivian, IcyAnn, Bexley, Kynlee, Ellie, Emmaand Kenzie; middle row: Gannon, Hayleigh, Kendayl, Bailey, Lilly, ; back row: Sami, Allison, Teagann, Hannah, Hadlee, Ariana, Eviana, Kaylee, Adelynn, Heidi; missing: Scarlett. Photo submitted by Amber Kimmel.)

(Pearl Team, from left: Averie, Ellie, Lillie, Gradie, Madelyn, Athena, and Harleigh; missing: Niko, Cora, Aria, and Sadie. Photo submitted by Amber Kimmel.)

