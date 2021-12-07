 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Dora Ruth Mapes

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-br9Y698GHQBRDora Ruth Mapes, 82, of Knox, passed away at the Butler Memorial Hospital on December 5, 2021.

Born February 12, 1939, Dora was the daughter of the late Stanley and Laura Marcella Ace.

Dora was a graduate of Keystone High School.

She worked as a packer at the Knox Glass Plant until its closing and then worked as a pharmacy tech at Tom’s Riverside until her retirement.

Dora married Arden Mapes Jr. in 1960 and he preceded her in death in 2006.

Dora was a member of the Kossuth Faith Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, all forms of needle work and spending time with her family.

Dora is survived by her children Stephen “Scott” (Faith) Mapes of Colliers WV, Laura Blake of Knox, and Kerry (Kris) Mapes of Lamartine; her grandchildren Stephen (Marion) Mapes of Glendale, CA, Stephanie (Jemmy) Pavlic of Plum Borough, Charles Blake of Knox, Jacob Blake of Knox, Kelly (Ryan) Smith of Knox, Katy (David) Kellner of Knox, Kierstie (Ryan) Seiple of Lamartine; her great grandchildren Julian, Gideon and Penelope Pavlic all of Plum Borough and Finley Smith of Knox.

Also surviving are Dora’s brother and sisters Donna (Robert) Beers Tucson, AZ, Floyd Ace of Knox, Myra Weaver of Meadville, Marge McAdoo of Limestone, Debra (Mike) Trephan of Mechanicsburg and Brenda Ace of Pittsburgh.

Along with her husband and parents Dora was preceded in death by an infant brother Stanley Ace and a sister Norma McCormick.

Private funeral services are being held by the family.

Interment will take place at the Knox Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flower the family asks memorial contributions be made to the Kossuth Faith Church of the Nazarene or the Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Co.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.