Dora Ruth Mapes, 82, of Knox, passed away at the Butler Memorial Hospital on December 5, 2021.

Born February 12, 1939, Dora was the daughter of the late Stanley and Laura Marcella Ace.

Dora was a graduate of Keystone High School.

She worked as a packer at the Knox Glass Plant until its closing and then worked as a pharmacy tech at Tom’s Riverside until her retirement.

Dora married Arden Mapes Jr. in 1960 and he preceded her in death in 2006.

Dora was a member of the Kossuth Faith Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, all forms of needle work and spending time with her family.

Dora is survived by her children Stephen “Scott” (Faith) Mapes of Colliers WV, Laura Blake of Knox, and Kerry (Kris) Mapes of Lamartine; her grandchildren Stephen (Marion) Mapes of Glendale, CA, Stephanie (Jemmy) Pavlic of Plum Borough, Charles Blake of Knox, Jacob Blake of Knox, Kelly (Ryan) Smith of Knox, Katy (David) Kellner of Knox, Kierstie (Ryan) Seiple of Lamartine; her great grandchildren Julian, Gideon and Penelope Pavlic all of Plum Borough and Finley Smith of Knox.

Also surviving are Dora’s brother and sisters Donna (Robert) Beers Tucson, AZ, Floyd Ace of Knox, Myra Weaver of Meadville, Marge McAdoo of Limestone, Debra (Mike) Trephan of Mechanicsburg and Brenda Ace of Pittsburgh.

Along with her husband and parents Dora was preceded in death by an infant brother Stanley Ace and a sister Norma McCormick.

Private funeral services are being held by the family.

Interment will take place at the Knox Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flower the family asks memorial contributions be made to the Kossuth Faith Church of the Nazarene or the Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Co.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

