Dr. Loren J. Prichard, age 78, of Harborcreek Township, passed away in the loving company of his family on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital.

He was born in Venango County, PA on September 21, 1943, son of the late Fred and Marie (Francisco) Prichard.\

Loren was a 1961 graduate of Oil City High School.

He went on for undergraduate studies at Clarion University and earned his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree in 1965 from the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA.

In that same year Loren began his practice in Erie.

In 1971, he moved the Prichard Chiropractic Offices to Harborcreek Township.

He was proud to have his son, Dr. Scott, join the practice in 1990.

Through his family-oriented practice, Loren was blessed to have 56 years of dedicated service to his patients.

A long-time and active member of Our Lady of Mercy Church, Loren was a founding charter member of the parish’s Knights of Columbus Council.

He enjoyed hunting, playing tennis at the Pennbriar, and spending time in the country.

In addition to his parents, Loren was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Baum and two brothers, Leon and Kenneth Prichard.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Linda (Owens) Prichard, whom he married on December 28, 1963; four children: Dr. Scott V. Prichard (Kerry), Dr. Jeffrey W. Prichard (Steve), Jill P. Rathburn (Scott) and Jennifer P. Clark (Tom); 17 grandchildren: Stephen (Kailey), Alexander, Blaine, Jonathan, Bernadette, Mary Catherine, Thomas, Anne Marie, Margaret, Joseph, Elizabeth, Daniel, David, Grant, Lindie, Catherine and Rose; one great-granddaughter, Lucy; one sister, Darlene Barber (Gary) and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Further visitation will be held on Friday at Our Lady of Mercy Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass to be conducted there at 11 a.m. Following the Funeral Mass, Loren will be laid to rest at St. Gregory Cemetery in North East.

Memorial contributions may be designated to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.

