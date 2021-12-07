Featured Local Job: Student Assistance Program (SAP) Liaison – AICDAC

The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission has three new full-time 9-month positions available for a Student Assistance Program Liaison to work with school students that have been referred by the school district SAP teams in each county.

These 3 positions are 9-month positions (September through May).

Each SAP Liaison will be responsible for attending the SAP Team meetings at each school in the assigned county, providing screening for SAP referrals, and coordinating assessments with Case Managers. SAP Liaisons will also be responsible for becoming active with the assigned schools, clubs, and groups to promote drug and alcohol prevention programs and activities.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree required in Education (degrees in this field are a plus), Social or Behavioral Sciences, and/or preferably one-year experience in drug and alcohol prevention, case management, or counseling skills. Applicants should be proficient in Microsoft programs and other computer skills. Candidates must have or be able to obtain the necessary clearances to work with children and have a driver’s license. Company vehicles are available for travel.

Salary is based on experience and qualifications.

Interested candidates need to submit a cover letter, references, and resume to Kami Anderson at [email protected].

