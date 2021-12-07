With deep sorrow and regret we announce the passing of Francisca Milliron.

She was born March 9, 1962, in Manila, Philippines.

She passed on to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at her home due to complications from Covid-19.

Francisca received a degree in business management while in the Philippines.

She married her beloved husband, James Milliron, Jr., on August 20, 2002, and they loved each other very much.

Francisca was very religious in her Catholic faith and prayed and read her Bible daily.

She also enjoyed photography, cooking, and going to the casino.

She loved her family more than anyone could put into words.

Francisca’s family loved her deeply and the hole left by her passing will never be filled.

Francisca was preceded in death by her mother, Amparo Milan Estioko, and her father, Leonardo Estioko.

She is survived by her brother Edmund Estioko, her loving husband James Milliron, Jr., two sons Jimmy Milliron III and his wife Sheena, Ben Milliron and his wife Brooke, four grandchildren who she loved so much John, Reese, Toby, and Gwen.

She is also survived by so many cousins that she loved.

There will be a short graveside ceremony for family and friends at 2 pm on Thursday, December 9, at the Heckathorn Cemetery on Heckathorn Church Road.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

