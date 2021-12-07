Gary Howard Force, 66, of Oil City, passed away with family by his side, at home, on December 1, 2021.

Born December 20, 1954 in Detroit, MI, he was a son of the late James Edward Force and Marion Goodman Force.

On October 27, 1983, Gary married the love of his life, Arnita Grenée Reed, who survives. They spent 42 years together, 38 of those years married.

He was a proud Vietnam Era Veteran. During his service he earned a Sharpshooter Award.

He was a member of American Legion Post #488 of East Brady, PA.

Gary moved his family to Oil City in 2008 after seeing Oil City featured on the History Channel.

There was an Arts Revitalization program for his wife, Arnita, who is an artist and resident at the National Transit Building.

Gary was a member of the New Life Family Worship Center in Franklin.

He worked in the mines at Brady’s Bend Underground Storage in East Brady, PA, and most recently at the Salvation Army as a team member handling the intake of donations.

Mr. Force was a family man, he took pride in being a loving father to his son, Vincent, whom he spent time with enjoying the outdoors and camping.

One of Gary’s favorite places to visit was Two Mile Run County Park.

Gary loved all animals, he enjoyed watching small animals like birds and squirrels and he loved his dog, Midas, and his two cats, Petie and Moey.

Gary also enjoyed collecting knick knacks that he knew would make people laugh.

He loved to drive his truck and spend time golfing at Lucky Hill’s Golf Course with Michael Shada.

He also loved good food and barbequing year ‘round.

Surviving Gary is his wife, Arnita Grenée Reed Force, of Oil City, and their son, Vincent Howard Force, of Franklin; his brother, Dennis Lee Force and wife Patricia of Richmond, MI; and three brothers-in-law: Melvin Lavern Reed and wife Bargetta of North Charleston, SC, Ulysses Dwight Reed of Detroit, MI and Franklin Doyle Reed of Detroit, MI, as well as many loved and special nieces and nephews survive.

Several lifelong friends survive.

Preceding Gary in death, are his parents, James Edward Force and Marion Goodman Force, and his mother-in-law, Lillian Rushin Reed, whom he shared a special relationship with, and in-laws June Shirley Swad and husband Richard Swad, Sandra Clare Williams, and Patricia Ann Reed.

Friends and family are invited and may call at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 10 am to noon.

A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at noon at the Morrison Funeral Home, with Rev. Mark Elliston officiating.

The service will also be live streamed under Gary’s obituary at www.morrisonhome.com.

Interment will be at Lamey Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

