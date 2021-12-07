Hearing for Man Charged With Assaulting Woman, Threatening to Kill Her While Driving on Route 62 Set for Today

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a man accused of repeatedly striking a female passenger in his vehicle and threatening to kill her while they were traveling on State Route 62.

Court documents indicate 31-year-old Daniel Paul Strausser, of Greenville, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Warren County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Kingsley Township, Forest County, in July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:54 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, Marienville-based State Police received a call from Warren County 9-1-1 regarding a domestic incident. The dispatcher reported they could hear screaming in the background and a young child crying before the call was lost. The dispatcher was unable to make contact when calling back.

Police then proceeded to a location on German Hill Road where the incident was believed to have occurred. After speaking to several individuals at the residence, police determined that it was not the correct address. Further investigation then led police to a camp on Miskimmin Road, in Tionesta, Kingsley Township, Forest County.

As police approached the area of the camp, they observed a red Chevrolet pickup with its lights on. They proceeded behind the pickup and observed a passenger in the vehicle frantically waving a flashlight out the passenger side window, the complaint states.

A traffic stop was then initiated on the vehicle.

When police made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, they determined the female passenger had called 9-1-1 while in the vehicle, the complaint states.

Police observed that the passenger’s shirt was torn, and she had a large bruise that was bleeding on her forehead, according to the complaint.

The passenger told police that the driver, identified as Daniel Paul Strausser, had been swinging at her and striking her in the head and face with both hands while he was driving on State Route 62. She also reported that Strausser threatened to kill her, according to the complaint.

Strausser was subsequently taken into custody.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

