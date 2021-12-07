 

James L. “Jim” Conner

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-vg3jLlyhHWFQXDJames L. “Jim” Conner, 54, of Strattanville, passed away Friday evening, December 3, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born on July 9, 1967 in Clarion; son of the late Harold and Ruth Mahle Conner.

Jim worked as a mechanic until he became disabled.

He was a member of the Strattanville Fire Department and Captain of the Fire Police.

Always a mechanic at heart, Jim continued fixing tractors and other small equipment.

He enjoyed being outdoors, mowing grass, telling jokes, clean-up day, and spending time with his family.

Jim is survived by his wife and lifelong partner, Vicky Elder of Strattanville and his beloved dogs, Bandit and Casey.

He is also survived by his brothers, William Conner and Dennis Conner; his sisters, Norma Biehl, Lois Phillips, Joyce Chambers (Ike Gross), Patsy (Bob) Reddinger, and Donna (Dan) Zacherl; his in-law siblings, Cindy (Darrel) Westre, Jerry Elder, Bambi Elder, Ruth (Dale) Neely, Kay (Mark) Rossey, Tom (Jeanne) Elder, Dave (Kathy) Elder, and Dorothy McFall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his two brothers, John Conner and Robert Conner; three sisters, Margie Burris, Barbara Wyant, and Debra Lata; and a brother-in-law, Donald “Elmo” Elder.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Jim’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


