Jeffrey Lowell Bickel, 65, of Oil City, died on December 6, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, from complications from Covid.

Born September 24, 1956, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Francis E. and Betty M. Young Bickel.

Mr. Bickel worked for Conair since 1978 as a mechanical engineer.

He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Jeff was one of a kind. He loved race cars and motorcycles.

He enjoyed watching and attending Grand Prix and Formula One races.

Jeff was always expanding his knowledge, especially when it came to learning new handy-man tricks and learning how things worked.

He was huge Bob Dylan fan and attended many concerts over the years with his family.

Surviving are two children; a daughter, Emily Hannold and her significant other Ryan Baird and together they had Jeff’s only grandchild, Ezra Lowell Baird, and Jeff’s son, Drew Bickel.

Also surviving is Michael Schreckengost, who was like an adopted son to Jeff.

In addition, surviving is a sister; Janet Bickel and his former wife who remains close with the family, Debra Dehn Rogers.

Preceding Jeff in death are his parents and his brother; William Proper, and a son-in-law, Ian Hannold.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 10 am to noon and again from 2 pm to 5 pm.

A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 5 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the PPC Shelter, c/o Family Service, 716 East Second Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.